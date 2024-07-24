Banks
Star Business Desk
Wed Jul 24, 2024 08:59 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 24, 2024 09:05 PM

Banks

NRB Bank launches offshore banking

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of NRB Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a new unit, styled “Offshore Banking Unit”, at the bank’s corporate head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: NRB Bank

NRB Bank recently launched an offshore banking unit (OBU) with the slogan "Banking Beyond Boundary".

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the unit at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Golam Kabir and Mohammed Jamil Iqbal, vice-chairmen of the bank, and Md Motior Rahman, chairman of the audit committee, were present.

Bayzun Nahar Chowdhury, Mohammed Jahed Iqbal and Mohammed Ashfaqur Rahman, directors of the bank, Kazi Towhidul Alam, independent director, and Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director and CEO (current charge), along with deputy managing directors and members of the senior management team were also present.

