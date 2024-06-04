NRB Bank inks deal to sell Sena Kalyan’s insurance products

Brig Gen (retd) Shafique Shamim, managing director and CEO of Sena Kalyan Insurance Company, and Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director and CEO (current charge) of NRB Bank, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s corporate head office in Gulshan today. Photo: NRB Bank

NRB Bank today signed a bancassurance agreement with Sena Kalyan Insurance Company.

Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director and CEO (current charge) of the bank, and Brig Gen (retd) Shafique Shamim, managing director and CEO of the non-life insurer, penned the deal at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan, according to a press release.

Md Shaheen Howlader, deputy managing director of the bank, Oli Ahad Chowdhury, head of retail banking division and chief bancassurance officer, Sujan Barua, chief financial officer, Md Johir Uddin Shahriar Kabir, head of operations, AFM Zakaria Huqe, head of facility management, Md Arifuzzaman, bancassurance manager, and Md Rezaul Karim, company secretary (current charge), were present.

Col (retd) Md Abue Masud, head of corporate affairs of the insurer, and MM Sajedul Islam, company secretary, alongside other officials from both organisations were also present.