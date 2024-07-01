Nilufer Zafarullah, Shamsuzzaman re-elected as chairman and vice-chairman of Midland Bank

Nilufer Zafarullah and Md Shamsuzzaman have been re-elected as chairman and vice-chairman of Midland Bank respectively for the next two years.

Nilufer served the bank as vice-chairman since its inception until 2018 and has been serving as chairman since, the bank said in a press release.

She was also a member of the 9th and 10th parliament. An architect by profession, she contributed to the education and development sector for over 40 years.

She is renowned for her humanitarian efforts.

She is also a member of the board of trustees of Independent University Bangladesh and Chittagong Independent University.

She is a director of Hong Kong Shanghai Manjala Textiles and a donor trustee of the Begum Zebunnesa & Kazi Mahabubullah Jono Kallyan Trust.

On the other hand, Shamsuzzaman is a nominee director of Liberty Knitwear in the board of Midland Bank. He previously acted as the chairman of the risk management committee and member of the audit committee of the bank.

He is a textile engineer and a prominent industrialist.

He is active in many community development and social service programmes. Shamsuzzaman is the managing director of Liberty Knitwear, Orient Chem-tex, Micro Fibre, Midland Knitwear, A-One Polar, Tangon Garments and Tubingen Chemicals (BD).