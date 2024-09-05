New United Commercial Bank board holds first meeting

Sharif Zahir, chairman of United Commercial Bank PLC, presides over the first meeting of the bank’s newly formed board at its corporate head office in Dhaka today. Photo: United Commercial Bank

The newly formed board of United Commercial Bank PLC held their first meeting at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka yesterday.

Sharif Zahir, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

Reviewing its overall financial condition, the bank emphasised the importance of ensuring banking governance to protect the interests of depositors and the bank as well, the press release added.

During the meeting, the board committed to turning the bank into the country's leading financial institution in the shortest possible time.

In this regard, they sought guidance and cooperation of officials and employees at all levels, business partners, depositors and other stakeholders as well as the Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies.

Md Shazzad Hossoin, vice-chairman of the bank, Md Tanvir Khan, chairman of the executive committee, Md Yusuf Ali, chairman of the risk management committee, and Baidur Rahman, chairman of the audit committee, attended the meeting.

Syed Faridul Islam, managing director and acting chief executive officer of the bank, along with other members of the senior management, were also present.