NCC Bank launches VISA debit, credit and prepaid cards for women

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO of NCC Bank, poses for photographs after inaugurating three different types of cards for women's customers at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank recently launched VISA debit, credit and prepaid cards for female customers.

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the cards at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Arefin said that NCC Bank is committed to providing the best services to satisfy all citizens across the country.

"Considering the importance of women in the socio-economic context of Bangladesh, NCC Bank launched women's banking, named "NCC Parama", to support the financial prosperity of the women segment and actively participate in entrepreneur development," Arefin said.

"To continue this, NCC Bank has launched VISA debit, credit and prepaid card facilities, which will allow female customer to get instant cash advance and deposit facilities, special EMI Smartpay facilities, various discounts, different lifestyle benefits and so on," he added.

Md Mahbub Alam, Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan, Md Monirul Alam and Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, deputy managing directors of the bank, were present.

Among others, Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, executive vice-president and head of retail and SME business of the bank, Syed Hasnain Mamun, head of human resources division, Nighat Mumtaz, head of women banking and sustainable finance unit, and Zobair Mahmood Fahim, head of cards and digital payments division, were also present.