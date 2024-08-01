NCC Bank declares 12% cash dividend

Md Abul Bashar, chairman of NCC Bank, presides over the bank’s 39th annual general meeting, which was held virtually today. The meeting declared 12 percent cash dividend for 2023. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank has announced a 12 percent cash dividend for 2023 today.

The announcement came at the bank's 39th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually and presided over by Md Abul Bashar, chairman of the bank, said a press release.

Bashar highlighted the business progress and said the shareholders' equity, and total assets of the NCC Bank are increasing gradually, which has been reflected in credit ratings and CAMELS rating of the bank.

"Instead of achieving aggressive growth we are focusing on maintaining asset quality, increasing low cost-no cost deposit, reducing cost of funds and increasing other commission-based business," he said.

He said the bank was continuously maintaining a positive growth by assuring transparency and accountability as well as using advanced technology and ensuring better customer services.

The meeting also approved audited financial statements of the bank along with the reports of the auditors and directors.

Sohela Hossain, vice-chairman, Md Nurun Newaz, chairman of a risk management committee, and directors Md Abdul Awal, Tanzina Ali, Khairul Alam Chaklader, Syed Asif Nizamuddin, Md Moinuddin and Mohammed Sazzad Un Newaz attended the meeting.

Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, independent director and chairman of an audit committee, Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher, independent director, SM Abu Mohsin, former chairman, M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO, and Md Monirul Alam, deputy managing director and company secretary, joined the meeting.