Nazrul Huda becomes Rupali Bank chairman

Nazrul Huda, a former deputy governor who served the Bangladesh Bank for 35 years, was appointed as director and chairman of Rupali Bank for the next three years.

The Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance issued a circular to this end yesterday.

The post had been vacant since former chairman Kazi Sanaul Hoq resigned after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5.

Huda previously worked for international organisations and was an adviser of Maldives Monetary Authority on secondment from Islamic Development Bank.

He obtained his master's degree in economics from the University of New England in Australia and the University of Dhaka.