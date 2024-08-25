National Bank opens relocated Mazar Road branch in Dhaka

Banks
Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of National Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a relocated Mazar Road branch of the bank in Dhaka today. Photo: National Bank

National Bank Limited opened a relocated Mazar Road branch in Dhaka today.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, according to a press release.

He expressed optimism that the quality and scope of services for customers would increase.

Imran Ahmed, deputy managing director, was present as a special guest.

The branch manager of the Mazar Road branch, officials, businesspersons and local dignitaries were also present.

