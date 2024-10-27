Mutual Trust Bank signs deal with WeGro, Syngenta to scale up lending to farmers

Mohammad Hedayet Ullah, managing director of Syngenta Bangladesh Limited, Md Mahmudur Rahman, co-founder and CEO of WeGro, and Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director and chief business officer of Mutual Trust Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the latter’s head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank (PLC) recently signed a tripartite agreement with agri-fintech startup WeGro and agrochemical company Syngenta to scale up lending to marginal farmers across the country.

Under the deal, farmers will be able to access the bank's agri credit through the WeGro app and procure inputs from designated Syngenta outlets.

Mohammad Hedayet Ullah, managing director of Syngenta Bangladesh Limited, Md Mahmudur Rahman, co-founder and CEO of WeGro, and Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director and chief business officer of the bank, penned the deal at the latter's head office in the capital's Gulshan.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, was present at the signing ceremony, said a press release.

This arrangement among MTB, WeGro and Syngenta will ensure a better quality of production as well as smooth funding support to scaling up agri production, said the press release.

Khalid Hossin, head of digital banking division of MTB, and Sanjib Kumar Dey, head of SME and agri banking division, along with other officials of the organisations were also present.