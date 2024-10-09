Mutual Trust Bank, Manu Farms sign deal on financing for poultry farmers

Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director and chief business officer of Mutual Trust Bank PLC, and Muhammad Shahin, founder and CEO of Manu Farms, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s corporate head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank PLC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Manu Farms to provide financial support to poultry farmers registered on the "Poultry Manager" app platform.

Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director and chief business officer of the bank, and Muhammad Shahin, founder and CEO of Manu Farms, penned the MoU at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka today.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the signing ceremony, said a press release.

Under the terms of the MoU, the bank will provide financial services to Manu Farms listed poultry farmers.

This collaboration aims to bridge between farmers and investors by offering innovative and deeply embedded financing solutions in agriculture.

Among others, Usman Rashed Muyeen, deputy managing director and head of credit risk management of the bank, Khalid Hossin, head of digital banking division, Sanjib Kumar Dey, head of SME and agri banking division, along with other officials of the organisations were also present.