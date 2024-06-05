Mutual Trust Bank approves 10% cash dividend

Md Abdul Malek, chairman of Mutual Trust Bank, presides over the bank’s 25th annual general meeting, which was held virtually recently. The meeting announced 10 percent cash dividend for 2023. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank announced a 10 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the bank's 25th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually recently, the bank said in a press release.

Md Abdul Malek, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, which was also joined by Syed Manzur Elahi, vice-chairman and founding chairman of the bank.

Md Wakiluddin and Arif Dowla, directors, and Nasreen Sattar and Mohammad Tareque, independent directors, also attended the meeting.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO, and Rais Uddin Ahmad, deputy managing director and company secretary, also attended the meeting alongside the bank's senior management and a number of shareholders.