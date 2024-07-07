MTB wins ‘Excellence in Consumer Financing Bangladesh 2024’ award

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) has been honoured with the "Excellence in Consumer Financing Bangladesh 2024" award by Global Business magazine.

This accolade recognises the bank's commitment to providing innovative and inclusive financial solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of all segments of Bangladeshi society.

At the core of MTB's success is its "digital-first" philosophy, which emphasises fast, convenient, and cost-effective digital solutions for retail customers.

This approach ensures that MTB remains at the forefront of the banking industry by leveraging technology to deliver seamless and innovative financial services.

From personalised loan products designed to empower individuals and businesses to investment opportunities that foster financial growth, the bank ensures accessibility and reliability across its offerings.

This award solidifies the bank's leadership in consumer financing, reinforcing its reputation as a pioneer in delivering customer-centric banking solutions.

The bank continues to set benchmarks in the industry through its dedication to innovation, accessibility, and customer satisfaction, driving positive impact and contributing to a financially inclusive Bangladesh.

Moreover, MTB owns the highest number of lounges at both international and domestic airports in Bangladesh, providing a cozy and comfortable environment exclusively for MTB credit cardholders.