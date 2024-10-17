MTB distributes loans among Garo farmers in Madhupur

Md Jubayer Hossain, upazila nirbahi officer of Madhupur upazila, attends a loan disbursement programme organised by Mutual Trust Bank for Garo farmers in Tangail’s Madhupur recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) PLC recently organised a loan disbursement programme for Garo farmers at Madhupur upazila of Tangail, the bank said in a press release.

Under this initiative, 27 farmers received cheques to cultivate pineapples and bananas.

Several farmers were able to open MTB Shanchay (SME) accounts, with initial deposits of Tk 10, Tk 50 and Tk 100, digitally on-site through assisted services.

Md Jubayer Hossain, upazila nirbahi officer of Madhupur upazila in Tangail, attended the event as the chief guest, according to the press release.

Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director and chief business officer of the bank, presided over the programme, where Martin Mree, chairman of the credit office at Pirgacha, Madhupur, was present as the special guest.

Sanjib Kumar Dey, head of SME and agri banking division of MTB, and Iftekhar Aziz, department head of SME underwriting, along with representatives from the bank's corporate head office and Tangail branch, were also present.