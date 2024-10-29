MTB celebrates silver jubilee by distributing loans to small ventures

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, poses for photographs with clients of Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) PLC after distributing loans under the BB-Credit Guarantee Scheme at MTB’s corporate head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of MTB, was present. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) distributed fresh loans to small businesses under the Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) of the Bangladesh Bank to celebrate its silver jubilee at its corporate head office in the capital's Gulshan.

The scheme has been launched to scale up lending to the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) who are unable to offer readily available collateral to receive credit facilities from commercial banks.

A total of 25 entrepreneurs have received loans under the CGS out of which 20 enterprises are owned by women.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of MTB, presided over the programme and emphasised the scope and benefit of the CGS scheme.

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank, attended the event as the chief guest and handed over loan sanction letters to clients.

Nahid Rahman, director of Credit Guarantee Department at the central bank, Nawshad Mustafa, director of the SME and Special Programmes Department, were present as special guests.

Other officials of the Bangladesh Bank and the MTB were also present.