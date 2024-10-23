Mohammad Ali becomes new Rakub chairman

Mohammad Ali joined Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (Rakub) as the chairman on Tuesday.

Ali was a renowned professor of economics at Rajshahi University, the bank said in a press release.

He started his professional career as a lecturer at Chittagong University in 1982.

During his long teaching career, he worked with different public and private universities and held different administrative positions.

He is the author of several books and has many publications and research.

Ali obtained his master's degree in economics from the University of Rajshahi.

He was awarded a Commonwealth Scholarship by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission and earned a PhD degree from the University of Manchester.