Midland Bank strikes MoU with Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa

Midland Bank PLC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa, located on Inani Beach in Cox's Bazar.

Md Abdul Awal, group director of sales and marketing at the resort, and Md Rashed Akter, head of retail distribution division and chief bancassurance officer of the bank, penned the MoU at the latter's head office in the capital's Gulshan today, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, all the bank's Visa debit, credit and prepaid cardholders will enjoy a 50 percent discount on regular room tariff or 5 percent discount on ongoing promotional offers excluding blackout dates -- days when travel rewards and other special discounts and promotions are not available.

The bank cardholders will also enjoy a 15 percent discount on the ongoing published packages for entry to Sea Pearl Water Park.

Md Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of cards of the bank, Sazal Ahmed, merchant relationship officer, and Amjad Hossain, assistant director of sales of the resort, Md Alamgir Hossain, senior executive of sales, along with other officials from both the organisations, were also present.