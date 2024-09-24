Midland Bank strikes MoU with Ace Autos

Saleh Mujtaba Khaled, chief operating officer of the ACE Autos and ACE Workshop, and Md Rashed Akter, head of retail distribution division of Midland Bank, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank PLC recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ACE Autos and ACE Workshop, a local car importer and its automobile repair shop, under which the bank's cardholders will enjoy special discounts on auto purchase and servicing.

Saleh Mujtaba Khaled, chief operating officer of the car importer and modern motor workshop, and Md Rashed Akter, head of the retail distribution division of the bank, penned the MoU at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan, said a press release.

MDB Visa platinum credit cardholders will enjoy a Tk 25,000 discount on car purchases from ACE Autos outlets and a 10 percent discount from ACE Workshop outlets on car servicing fees.

MDB gold credit card, debit and prepaid cardholders will enjoy a 5 percent discount from ACE Workshop outlets on car servicing fees.

Besides, MDB credit card holders will enjoy a six-month EMI facility for purchasing all products and servicing from ACE Workshop.

Among others, Md Rubaluzzaman, assistant general manager for sales and marketing of the car importer and modern motor workshop, and Abid Hossain, deputy manager for sales and business development, and Md Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of cards of the bank, Md Rashadul Anwar, head of public relations division, Sazal Ahmed, merchant relationship officer, were also present.