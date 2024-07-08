Banks
Star Business Desk
Mon Jul 8, 2024 09:06 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 8, 2024 09:11 PM

Midland Bank opens relocated Madhabdi sub-branch in Narsingdi

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank, poses for photographs before inaugurating a relocated Madhabdi sub-branch in Narsingdi recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank recently opened a relocated Madhabdi sub-branch in Narsingdi.

The sub-branch is equipped with modern banking facilities, including a cash recycling machine (CRM), which allows cash withdrawals and deposits.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch, the bank said in a press release.

Md Rashed Akter, head of retail distributions of the bank, Nakul Chandra Debnath, head of GSD, Mahamudul Hasan, head of Narsingdi branch, Imran Al Habib, head of agent banking, Md Ashraful Islam, head of retail sales department, Md Abdul Barik, head of Panchrukhi branch, and Monir Hossain, head of Madhabdi sub-branch, were present.

Mosharraf Hossain Pradhan (Manik), mayor of Madhabdi Municipality, along with clients, businessmen and locals were also present.

push notification