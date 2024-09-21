Midland Bank opens Gazipur SME Centre

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank, inaugurates a SME Centre and a relocated branch in two different districts of the country from the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank PLC recently launched its first SME Centre in Gazipur Chourasta.

The bank also opened its relocated Bogura branch at Zamzam Tower on Shahid Abdul Jabbar Road at Joleshowritola in Bogura sadar upazila.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of the bank, virtually inaugurated the SME Centre and the relocated branch from the bank's head office, according to a press release.

Md Zahid Hossain, deputy managing director of the bank, and other senior executives from its head office joined the programme.

Midland Bank's head of SME division, area head, cluster head and Bogura branch manager were also physically present at the inaugural ceremony.