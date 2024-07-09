Mercantile Bank launches ‘Bangla QR Code’ service to enhance cashless banking

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director of Mercantile Bank, inaugurates the “Bangla QR Code” based service at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank launched the "Bangla QR Code" based service to make banking easier, more advanced and technology driven.

From now on, the bank's customers can make purchases and payments through Bangla QR services by utilising the "MBL Rainbow" app.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the service at the bank's head office in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

In his address, Chowdhury said that the Bangla QR service would simplify shopping and various payment processes for customers.

"Customers can make payments at any merchant point displaying the "Bangla QR Code". MBPLC customers can enjoy this service by utilising their savings or current account deposits through the "MBL Rainbow" app, a digital banking service of the bank," he said.

"The "Bangla QR Code" service is free and secure, with customers receiving SMS notifications for each transaction. Customers can spend up to Tk 20,000 per day and Tk 100,000 per month through this service," he added.

Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director of the bank, and Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury and Ashim Kumar Saha, deputy managing directors, were present.

Tapash Chandra Paul, chief financial officer of the bank, Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, senior executive vice-president, Abu Asghar G Haruni, company secretary and head of human resources division, Mostafizur Rahman, head of card division and digital banking and innovation division, along with other senior officials of the bank, were also present.