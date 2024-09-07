Meghna Bank, Sheba.XYZ sign MoU on service benefits

Kimiwa Saddat, deputy managing director of Meghna Bank PLC, and Ronald Micky, chief operating officer of Sheba.XYZ, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Meghna Bank

Meghna Bank PLC recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sheba.XYZ, an on-demand service delivery platform in Bangladesh.

Kimiwa Saddat, deputy managing director of the bank, and Ronald Micky, chief operating officer of the on-demand service delivery platform, penned the MoU at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan, the bank said in a press release.

Under this agreement, the bank's cardholders and employees will enjoy special service benefits on the platform.

Moksedur Rahman, head of cards (in-charge) of the bank, and Sultanul Arefin Sunny, head of alliance, and Faisal Ibna Islam, manager of corporate sales of Sheba.XYZ, along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present.