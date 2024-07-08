Meghna Bank celebrates its half-yearly success

HN Ashequr Rahman, founder and chairman of Meghna Bank, cuts a cake with members of the board of directors of the bank at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Meghna Bank

Meghna Bank recently celebrated the success of its half-yearly closing (in the January-June period of 2024) at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

The bank achieved significant growth in deposits and in other parameters during this period.

HN Ashequr Rahman, founder and chairman of the bank, inaugurated celebrations as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Kazi Ahsan Khalil, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the celebration programme, where Imrana Zaman Chowdhury, vice-chairperson of the bank, was present.

Md Jonaid Shafiq, Tarana Ahmed, SM Jahangir Alam Manik, Md Mahamudul Alam, directors of the bank, and Md Momin Ullah Patwary, independent director, were also present.