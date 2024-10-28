Mahamudul Alam made Meghna Bank’s risk management committee chairman

Banks
Md Mahamudul Alam has been elected as the chairman of the risk management committee of Meghna Bank PLC.

Currently, Alam is serving as deputy managing director of Labib Dyeing Mills Ltd and Alamgir Ranch Limited, according to a press release.

He is widely acknowledged and highly praised in the RMG sector and plays a crucial role in the Labib Group.

He has been entrusted with managing risk and strategic financial oversight in this leadership role, which is vital in safeguarding the bank's assets and ensuring continued compliance with industry regulations.

He completed his graduation and post-graduation from Rajshahi University.

He has been involved in many volunteer activities and charitable organisations and is associated with philanthropic activities.

