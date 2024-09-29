MA Kashem made Southeast Bank chairman

MA Kashem was elected as chairman of Southeast Bank PLC at the bank's 743rd board meeting today.

Kashem is the founder chairman and sponsor director of the bank, said a press release.

He is the chairman of Rose Corner (Pvt) Limited and a member of North South University Trust and a founder life member of North South University Foundation.

He is a former president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade body for all business communities in the country.

He was also chairman of the Arbitration Tribunal of the FBCCI.

Additionally, Kashem is the past chairman of the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh, which represents all private universities of the country.

He was a member of the board of trustees of Hamdard Laboratories (WAQF) Bangladesh, the leading producer of herbal medicines in the sub-continent for over 17 years.

He was president of SAHIC Trust (Society for Assistance to Hearing Impaired Children), the only voluntary organisation rendering healthcare assistance of the ear, nose and throat services to destitute and poor patients.

Kashem established a Trust named M Kashem, under which a general hospital of 50 beds in the name of "Tareque Memorial-Ibrahim General Hospital" has been established in Feni.

He is a member of Kurmitola Golf Club, Gulshan Club Limited, Rotary Club of Dhaka West, National Shooting Club, Bangladesh Diabetic Association, life member of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and Shishu Hospital, Chattogram.