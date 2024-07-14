M Amanullah elected chairman of Mercantile Exchange House (UK)

Banks
Star Business Desk
Sun Jul 14, 2024 09:20 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 14, 2024 09:30 PM

M Amanullah, sponsor director of Mercantile Bank, has recently been elected as chairman of Mercantile Exchange House (UK) at the bank's 443rd board of directors' meeting.

Amanullah is a former chairman of the bank and contributed heavily towards the efficiency and optimisation of Mercantile Bank during his tenure as the chairman of various committees, according to a press release.

A respected and distinguished industrialist, he is the founder of the Aman Group of Companies.

His business acumen has led to the successful launches of diversified businesses under the umbrella of Aman Group of Companies.

He holds the position of chairman of all the companies under the group.

He is also one of the directors of "Amader Shomoy', one of the top dailies in Bangladesh.

Amanullah is also the founder chairman of Gulshan North Club.

