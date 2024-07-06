Khan Belal elected executive committee chairman of Mercantile Bank

MA Khan Belal has been elected as the chairman of the executive committee of Mercantile Bank.

Belal was serving as chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Limited prior to his new charge, the bank said in a press release.

He is the chairman of the Samrat Group of Companies.

Alongside commendable experience in trade, industry, shipping and banking, he has also established various companies in Bangladesh.

He is also well recognised for his contributions to society through different social welfare activities, as well as education, health and social development movements.

He is an executive member of Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in Dhaka and the former vice-president of Noakhali Zilla Samiti.