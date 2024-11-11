Janata Bank gets new MD

Md Mazibur Rahman has recently been appointed as managing director of Janata Bank PLC.

Prior to his new appointment, Rahman had been serving Probashi Kallyan Bank as managing director, said a press release.

He started his career in Rupali Bank Limited as a senior officer in 1998.

Having 26 years of experience in banking, he also previously served in Sonali Bank PLC and worked in different capacities before being promoted as a deputy managing director.

Rahman is a life member of Bangladesh Agricultural University Alumni Association and Krishibid Arthoniti Samity.

He obtained his honour's degree in agricultural economics and rural sociology and master's degree in agricultural production economics from the Bangladesh Agricultural University.

He is also a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh.