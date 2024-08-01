Jamuna Bank opens sub-branch in Narayanganj

Golam Dastagir Gazi, member of parliament from the Narayanganj-1 constituency and the standing committee chairman for the textiles and jute ministry, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a sub-branch of Jamuna Bank in Narayanganj recently. Photo: Jamuna Bank

Jamuna Bank recently launched its 111th sub-branch in Masabo of Narayanganj, saying it was a sign of its commitment to delivering efficient and modern banking services to the community.

Golam Dastagir Gazi, member of parliament from the Narayanganj-1 constituency and the standing committee chairman for the ministry of textiles and jute, inaugurated the sub-branch as the chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme.

Senior officials from the bank's head office, branch managers from nearby branches, local representatives and a large number of customers were also present.