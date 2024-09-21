Islami Bank wins GIFA Awards

Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, chairman of Islami Bank Bangladesh, and Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director, pose for photographs after receiving an award and certificate at the Global Islamic Finance Summit at the Paradise Island the Maldives recently. Photo: Islami Bank Bangladesh

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has won the 'GIFA Awards 2024' in the category of 'Most Outstanding Islamic Bank 2024', conferred by UK-based Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA).

Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, chairman of the bank, and Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director, received the award and certificate at the Global Islamic Finance Summit at Paradise Island in the Maldives, said a press release.

Md Abdul Jalil, chairman of the executive committee of the bank, M Masud Rahman, chairman of the risk management committee, Md Abdus Salam, chairman of the audit committee, and Mohammad Khurshid Wahab, independent director, were present.

Md Omar Faruk Khan and Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, additional managing directors of the bank, Mohammad Abdus Samad, member secretary of Shariah supervisory committee, and M Kamaluddin Jasim and Muhammad Sayeed Ullah, senior executive vice-presidents, were also present.

Senior officials from international regulatory agencies, banks and non-banking financial institutions participated in the event.

The GIFA Awards is recognised as a prestigious award in the global islamic banking and finance industry.

It is conferred annually to renowned organisations and distinguished individuals from around the globe.