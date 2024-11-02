Islami Bank promotes 6 officials to DMD post

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has promoted six senior executive vice-presidents to the post of deputy managing director (DMD).

The promotees are Mahmudur Rahman, Md Rafiqul Islam, Muhammad Sayeed Ullah, KM Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, M Kamaluddin Jasim and Md Maksudur Rahman, the bank said in a press release.

Working as the head of Dhaka central zone, Mahmudur Rahman had joined as a probationary officer in 1995.

He obtained his master's degree in political science from the University of Dhaka and did an MBA degree in finance and banking.

Working as the international trade wing's head, Md Rafiqul Islam joined as a senior officer in 1998.

He attained his MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at the University of Dhaka.

Muhammad Sayeed Ullah had been working as the head of the special investment wing and had joined as a probationary officer in 1992.

He obtained his honors and master's degrees from Islamic University, Kushtia and did an MBA degree in human resource management.

KM Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon had been working as the principal of Islami Bank Training and Research Academy and had joined as a probationary officer in 1992.

He completed an MBA in finance from North South University in 2006.

M Kamal Uddin Jasim had been working as chief anti-money laundering compliance officer and head of operations wing. He had joined as a probationary officer in 1992.

He completed his honor's and master's degrees in mass communication and journalism from the University of Dhaka.

He obtained his PhD degree in economics from Rajshahi University in 2005.

Md Maksudur Rahman had been working as the head of internal control and compliance wing. He had joined as a probationary officer in 1995.

He obtained his honor's and master's degrees in political science from Rajshahi University.