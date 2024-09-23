Islami Bank gets two new AMDs

Md Omar Faruk Khan and Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder recently joined Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC as additional managing directors.

Of them, Omar Faruk Khan had been serving NRB Bank Limited as managing director (current charge) prior to joining his current job, the bank said in a press release.

Khan joined Islami Bank Bangladesh in 1986 after completing his master's degree in sociology from the University of Dhaka and successfully served at different capacities for 37 years, including additional managing director.

He is an associate of the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh and a Certified Documentary Credit Specialist of the International Chamber of Commerce.

Meanwhile, Jamal Uddin Mazumder had been serving Pubali Bank PLC as deputy managing director before joining Islami Bank.

He initially joined Islami Bank Bangladesh as a senior principal officer in 2002 and successfully served in different capacities for 22 years.

Mazumder obtained a BSc degree from the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) in 1994.