Star Business Desk
Tue Jul 16, 2024 09:40 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 09:45 PM

IFIC banking services to be unavailable on July 18 due to system upgrade

IFIC Bank is implementing a core banking system upgradation to provide customers with more sophisticated and improved banking services.

Due to the upgradation process, banking services will be unavailable on July 18 at all branches and sub-branches of the bank across the country, according to a press release.

However, all sorts of card services will be available, and customers can enjoy relevant services using IFIC aamar bank digital app, IFIC visual interactive voice response (VIVR) and IFIC customer service centre.

Information related to the above has already been disseminated among customers and stakeholders through SMS, e-mail, press advertisements and social media, the press release also added.

