IFIC Bank launched IFIC Islamic

Salman F Rahman, adviser to the prime minister on private industry and investment and chairman of IFIC Bank, inaugurates a shariah-compliant Islamic banking services, styled “IFIC Islamic”, at the multipurpose hall of IFIC Tower in the capital’s Purana Paltan today. Photo: IFIC Bank

IFIC Bank launched a full range of Shariah-compliant banking services, styled "IFIC Islamic", aiming to offer comprehensive Islamic financial solutions alongside its conventional banking services.

Salman F Rahman, the prime minister's adviser on private industry and investment, and chairman of the bank, inaugurated the service as the chief guest at the IFIC Tower in the capital's Purana Paltan today, the bank said in a press release.

Customers can now avail Islamic banking services from over 1,400 branches and sub-branches of IFIC Bank.

Md Khurshid Alam, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, graced the occasion as special guest.

Syed Mansur Mustafa, managing director of IFIC Bank, delivered the welcome address at the event, which was attended by members of the bank's board of directors.

Shah A Sarwar, adviser of IFIC Bank, and Md Anwar Hosain Molla, chairman of the Shariah Supervisory Committee, were also present.