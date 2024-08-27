IFIC Bank employees donate one day’s salary to flood victims

Employees of IFIC Bank recently donated the equivalent of one day's salary for flood-affected people in different districts of the country.

The bank issued a cheque worth Tk 1 crore for the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund on August 25, according to a press release.

The bank also handed over separate funds as well as food, emergency medicines and relief goods to different social and cultural organisations at the TSC of the University of Dhaka to distribute among victims.

IFIC Bank believes the collective effort of everyone can reduce the losses of the people affected by the flood and help rebuild affected communities, the press release added.