HSBC signs deal with Bepza to relocate EPZ offices

Devesh Mathur, chief operating officer of HSBC Bangladesh, and Md Ashraful Kabir, member (investment promotion) at Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority, pose for photographs after signing an agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: HSBC Bangladesh

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) Bangladesh recently signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) to relocate its export processing zone (EPZ) offices in Dhaka and Chattogram.

Md Ashraful Kabir, member (investment promotion) at Bepza, and Devesh Mathur, chief operating officer of HSBC Bangladesh, penned the deal in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Md Raihan Islam, deputy director (investment promotion) of Bepza, Muhammad Shohiduzzaman, head of global trade solutions at HSBC Bangladesh, and Mir Ashiqur Rahman, vice-president of corporate services were also present.