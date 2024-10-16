HSBC Innovation Forum discusses digitisation of trade and payments ecosystem

Ian Tandy, managing director and co-head of Global Trade Solutions at HSBC Asia Pacific, and Gerard Haughey, managing director and head of Wholesale Banking at HSBC Bangladesh, attend an event, titled “HSBC Innovation Forum: Digital Transformation of Payments and Trade Solutions”, at The Westin Dhaka in the capital recently. Photo: HSBC Bangladesh

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) Bangladesh recently arranged an event, titled, "HSBC Innovation Forum: Digital Transformation of Payments and Trade Solutions".

The event took place at The Westin Dhaka, where the forum discussed and highlighted the advancement of digital trade solutions and payment systems in the country.

Ian Tandy, managing director and co-head of Global Trade Solutions at HSBC Asia Pacific, attended the event, alongside 150 corporate customers of the multinational bank.

"As business models continue to evolve, we will be there to provide the right digital solution to solve our clients' trade needs," Tandy said.

"By leveraging HSBC's expertise, organisations can not only improve their operational efficiency but also strategically position themselves for growth in a dynamic economic landscape," said Gerard Haughey, managing director and head of wholesale banking at HSBC Bangladesh.

A panel discussion also highlighted the digital solutions that serve as a catalyst for clients' treasury and supply chain management.

Speakers shared their digital journey and highlighted HSBC's pivotal role in their growth journey and technological advancements in the panel discussions.

Among others, Zinnia Tanzina Huq, chief financial officer and finance director at Unilever Bangladesh Ltd, Muhammad Zahangir Alam, executive director at Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Arshad Ali Chowdhury, chief financial officer at Epyllion Group, were also present.