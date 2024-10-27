First Security Islami Bank opens agent banking outlet at Chinatola Bazar in Jashore

Ahmed Ashique Raazi, zonal head for Khulna of First Security Islami Bank PLC, inaugurates the “Chinatola Bazar agent banking outlet” under Keshabpur branch in Jashore today. Photo: First Security Islami Bank

First Security Islami Bank opened "Chinatola Bazar agent banking outlet" under Keshabpur branch in Jashore with a view to providing Shariah-based modern banking services to its rural clients.

Ahmed Ashique Raazi, the bank's Khulna zonal head, inaugurated the outlet as the chief guest today, the bank said in a press release.

Customers availed of cash deposit and withdrawal, online banking and remittance services from the day of the inauguration of the outlet.

Mohammad Musudur Rahman, head of alternative delivery channel division of the bank, GM Mustafa Monwar, manager of Keshabpur branch, Rafiqul Islam, a school teacher, Babu Sukumar Dey, a businessman, along with other local dignitaries, were also present.