First Security Islami Bank holds board meeting

First Security Islami Bank PLC recently organised its board meeting at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Mohammad Abdul Mannan, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting as the chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

The board expressed its satisfaction over the heartfelt performance of the bank workforce in recovering defaulted investments of more than Tk 500 crore in the past one month and dealing with the liquidity crisis.

Md Azizur Rahman, vice-chairman of the bank, Md Abdul Quddus, chairman of the executive committee, Md Saiful Alam, chairman of the risk management committee, and Md Ragib Ahsan, chairman of the audit committee, were present.

Among others, Syed Waseque Md Ali, managing director of the bank, and Oli Kamal, company secretary, were also present.