Fazlur Rahman joins Janata Bank as chairman

Former secretary M Fazlur Rahman has joined today as the chairman of Janata Bank PLC for a three-year term.

As per the notification issued by the Financial Institutions Division of the ministry of finance on August 28, 2024, Rahman will serve as chairman for a period of three years from the date of joining, said a press release.

From 1967 to 1970, he worked in Dhaka and Rawalpindi as a scientific officer in the Pakistan Atomic Energy Agency.

In 1970, he joined the Central Superior Services of Pakistan as CSP officer.

He worked in different capacities during his government service period spanning 1970-2003.

He served as secretary (1996-2003) at the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Health and Planning and Planning Department.

Rahman was the private secretary of President Justice Abu Sadat Mohammad Sayem and President Ziaur Rahman from 1976-1979.

Rahman previously served as the chairman of Agrani Bank from 2003 to 2006.

He served as the chief national commissioner of Bangladesh scouts from 2000 to 2008, and was the managing director of Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital from 2006 to 2009.

Besides, he has been serving as the vice-chairman of the board of trustees of Pundra University since 2015.

Rahman completed his bachelor's and master's degrees in physics from the University of Dhaka. Later, he obtained a master's in management (MPA) from Harvard University of the USA in 1982.