Fariduddin Ahmed made chairman of Union Bank

Md Fariduddin Ahmed has recently been appointed as chairman and an independent director of Union Bank by Bangladesh Bank.

Farid has extensive experience in Islamic banking and finance, according to a press release.

He started his professional banking career with Sonali Bank in 1977.

He joined Islami Bank Bangladesh in 1983 and then moved to EXIM Bank, where he worked in different capacities before being named managing director and CEO.

Ahmed was also an adviser of Exim Bank and a consultant of Meghna Bank.

He is associated with the development of systems and procedures of Islamic banking in Bangladesh.

He also worked for the establishment of an Islamic Bank in Nigeria named "Jaiz Bank" duly nominated by Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC.

Ahmed is now associated with many Islamic banks and Islamic financial institutions and corporate bodies as chairman and member of the Shariah supervisory committee.

He was awarded Nawab Sir Salimullah Gold Medal for his remarkable contribution to the establishment, growth and development of Islamic banking in Bangladesh. He is the recipient of the Central Shariah Board Award for Islamic banking for his contributions to Islamic banking in Bangladesh.