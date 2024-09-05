EXIM Bank holds 175th emergent board meeting

Md Nazrul Islam Swapan, chairman of EXIM Bank, presides over the bank’s 175th emergent board meeting at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: EXIM Bank

EXIM Bank held its 175th emergent board meeting at the bank's head office in Dhaka today.

Md Nazrul Islam Swapan, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, according to a press release.

Md Nurul Amin Faruk and Anjan Kumar Saha, directors of the bank, and SM Rezaul Karim and Khandaker Mamun, independent directors, were present.

Among others, Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, was also present.