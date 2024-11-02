Eastern Bank strikes deal with Best Western Heritage

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank PLC, and Md Shamim Hasan, head of sales and marketing of Best Western Heritage, Cox’s Bazar, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC recently signed an agreement with Best Western Heritage, a luxury hotel in Cox's Bazar.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and Md Shamim Hasan, head of sales and marketing of the hotel, penned the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Under this agreement, the bank's cardholders will get special benefits from the hotel.

Among others, Farzana Qader, senior manager of retail alliance of the bank, and Sarowar Hossain, sales manager of the hotel, were also present.