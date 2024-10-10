Eastern Bank signs payroll banking deal with Mars Apparels

Mohsin Ahmed, managing director of MARS Apparels Limited, and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the former’s corporate office in Chattogram recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC recently signed a payroll banking agreement with Mars Apparels Limited, a Chattogram-based intimate apparel and sportswear manufacturing company.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and Mohsin Ahmed, managing director of Mars Apparels Limited, penned the deal at the latter's corporate office in the port city, said a press release.

Under the agreement, Mars Apparels' employees will enjoy a suite of comprehensive payroll banking services, including customised interest rates on personal loans, home loans, and other financial products.

Among others, Sanjay Das, head of corporate business of the bank, Mohammed Nasir Uddin, head of corporate banking, Trisha Taklim, head of payroll banking, and Kabir Hossain, assistant general manager of Mars Apparels, were also present.