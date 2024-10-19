Eastern Bank signs home loan deal with JCX Developments

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at Eastern Bank PLC, and M Muhit Hassan, director of JCX Developments Limited, pose for photographs after signing an agreement on home loans at the bank's head office in the capital recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC recently signed an agreement with real estate company JCX Developments to offer home loans to the customers purchasing property from the latter.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and M Muhit Hassan, director of the real estate company, penned the deal at the bank's head office in the capital, said a press release.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business of the bank, Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, head of asset, were present.

Md Rakib, head of CSD and registration of the real estate company, and Mohtasim Rakin, head of sales, along with other officials from both the organisations, were also present.