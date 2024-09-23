Banks
Star Business Desk
Mon Sep 23, 2024 08:48 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 08:52 PM

Eastern Bank PLC strikes payroll banking deal with KDS Group

Star Business Desk
M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank PLC, and Kamrul Hasan Siddiqui, chief financial officer of KDS garments division at KDS Group, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the KDS Group’s corporate office in Chattogram recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC recently signed a payroll banking agreement with KDS Group, according to a press release.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and Kamrul Hasan Siddiqui, chief financial officer of KDS Group's garments division, penned the deal at the latter's office in Chattogram.

Under the agreement, KDS Group's employees will enjoy digital banking solutions, financial services, reduced interest rates on loans and other facilities from the bank.

Among others, Sanjay Das, head of corporate business of the bank, and Md Asheek Bhuiyan, vice-president of KDS Garments Industries, and Jashim Uddin Chowdhury, vice-president of KDS Fashion and KDS Apparels, were also present.

