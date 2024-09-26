Eastern Bank opens sub-branch in Chuadanga’s Doulatdiar

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a sub-branch of the bank at Doulatdiar in Chuadanga today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC launched its 41st sub-branch at Doulatdiar in Chuadanga today.

M Khorshed Anowar, the bank's deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking, inaugurated the sub-branch, said a press release.

Opening of the sub-branch is a part of the bank's financial service expansion programme across the country, the press release added.

Istiak Ahmed, area head for outstation at the bank, along with other senior officials and local dignitaries were also present.