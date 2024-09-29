Eastern Bank opens priority banking centre in Sylhet

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and chief executive officer of Eastern Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a Priority Centre at its Upashahar branch on Shahjalal Upashahar Road at NK Trade Centre in Sylhet town today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC has opened a priority banking centre at its Uposhohor branch on Shahjalal Uposhohor Road at NK Trade Centre in Sylhet town today.

This is the 22nd "Priority Centre" of the bank to offer personalised and world-class banking services to its clients, the bank said in a press release.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, inaugurated the centre.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at the bank, Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business, Sarmin Atik, head of liability and wealth management, and Tanzeri Hoque, head of priority and women banking, were present.

Abu Rasel Md Masum, branch area head for Sylhet and Narayangonj of the bank, along with local businessmen and priority customers were also present.