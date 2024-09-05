Eastern Bank opens 21st priority centre at Uttara

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and chief executive officer of Eastern Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate the bank’s 21st Priority Centre on Sonargaon Janapath Road at Uttara Model Town in the capital’s Uttara today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC inaugurated its 21st priority centre for customers at Uttara Model Town in Dhaka today.

Located at Canyon Tower on Sonargaon Janapath Road, the centre will offer personalised and world-class banking services to clients, the bank said in a press release.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and chief executive officer of Eastern Bank, inaugurated the centre.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business of the bank, Sarmin Atik, head of liability and wealth management, Farzana Ali, branch area head in Dhaka, Tasnim Hussain, head of cards, and Riyadh Ferdous, head of brand, were present.

Fahmida Jevin, manager of Uttara Sonargaon Janapath Road branch of the bank, along with other bank officials and local priority customers were also present.