Eastern Bank, National Pension Authority strike MoU on universal pension scheme

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of Eastern Bank, and Kabirul Ezdani Khan, executive chairman of National Pension Authority, shake hands and exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the ministry’s conference room in Dhaka today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Pension Authority under the finance division of the finance ministry.

Kabirul Ezdani Khan, executive chairman of National Pension Authority, and Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of the bank, penned the MoU at the ministry's conference room in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of the finance division at the finance ministry, attended the signing ceremony as chief guest.

Under this MOU, the bank will be able to collect monthly instalments from pension holders under the Universal Pension Scheme.

Among others, Md Golam Mostafa and Md Murshidul Haque Khan, members of National Pension Authority, and Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of the bank, were also present.