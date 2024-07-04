Eastern Bank launches revamped Skybanking app with new features, security

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of Eastern Bank, poses for photographs after the launch of a new app, styled “EBL Skybanking”, at a function at the bank’s head office in the capital’s Gulshan today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) today launched a revamped mobile banking app, "EBL Skybanking", with numerous new features and robust security.

The user-friendly app is set to revolutionise customers' banking experience. The new app will be available on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store from tomorrow, the bank said in a press release.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the app at a function held at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan.

"The launch of EBL Skybanking is a testament to our commitment to meeting customers' evolving needs and staying ahead in the rapidly changing financial landscape," Iftekhar said.

"EBL Skybanking is more than just a digital platform; it is a commitment to our customers to provide them with the most advanced, secure, user-friendly, and enjoyable banking services."

The app will also allow non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) to register on the app. They can then instantly open an EBL local currency account or apply for an offshore banking account using their overseas mobile phone number.

EBL Skybanking now offers more than 150 services and has a user base of over 5 lakh.

The average transaction volume per day is more than Tk 60 crore. It crosses 120 crore during festival days.

Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of the bank, M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of digital financial services, Amin Md Mehedi Hasan, head of digital banking, and Sanjit Dutta, head of technology development and transformation, were among those present.